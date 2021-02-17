VIDEO Watch the breakdown of fulltime and parttime Australian jobs

What’s important for Australia’s data is the breakdown between full time and part-time jobs

February 18, 2021 1:04 AM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"

In a few hours, Australia will release the January employment change.  Expectations are for  an increase of 30,000 jobs vs an increase of 50,000 jobs in December.  What’s of particular importance to Australia’s data is that it is broken down between fulltime and part-time jobs

Something else to note from the employment will be the unemployment rate and the participation rate.  The unemployment rate has been consistent since the summer between 6.6% and 7% and the participation rate has been rising!

On a daily GBP/AUD, the pair has broken above upward sloping trendline dating back to March of 2017 near 1.7675.  Price continued higher and broke above a descending wedge near 1.7775. It then pulled back to for a flag formation and test the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge and appears ready to move higher.

If part-time jobs exceed expectations, and full-time jobs are lower than expectations, GBP/AUD may be on its way towards 1.8450.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Forex GBP AUD Employment

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Forecast: Dip or Danger? Decoding Monday’s Price Pullback
Today 01:01 AM
USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
Yesterday 11:16 PM
U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
Yesterday 07:42 PM
USD/MXN Outlook: The Mexican Peso Retreats Due to Tariff Threats
Yesterday 05:25 PM
FOMC Preview: Fed Hold to Increase Pressure from Trump?
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_01
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:00 AM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC Preview: Fed Hold to Increase Pressure from Trump?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:30 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.