USD/JPY: Better than expected Tankan Index
This morning, the Bank of Japan Tankan Large Manufacturers Index was posted at -10 for 4Q, better than -15 expected. The Outlook Index was posted at -8, also better than -11 expected.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 105.00 as the nearest support would be set at November bottom at 103.10 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 105.00 as the nearest support would be set at November bottom at 103.10 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 09:15 AM
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Yesterday 09:56 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Yesterday 03:00 PM
January 17, 2024 08:46 PM
January 17, 2024 12:05 AM