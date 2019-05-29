US Stocks Plummet As Bond Market Sounds Recession Warning

Trade frictions between the world’s two biggest powers show no signs of easing; quite the reverse, as China plans to use rare earth exports as leverage in the trade war.Macro data has been showing signs of strain and the full impact of the most recent US tariff hikes is yet to kick in. Citi’s global surprise index, has been negative for over a year, which doesn’t bode well. Fears over the impact of the increasingly lengthy and messy trade dispute on the global economy are sending investors in search of safe havens.

Whilst riskier assets such as equities are rapidly being dumped, flows into the Japanese yen, gold and US bonds are all on the increase.