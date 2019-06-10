US FX Handover: Tariff Man’s New Chinese Ultimatum
- After announcing an immigration deal with Mexico to avert tariffs this weekend, President Trump threatened to put tariffs on $300B of Chinese exports if President Xi doesn’t meet with him at the G20 Summit.
- Nine candidates threw their hats into the ring to be the next British PM, with bookies installing Boris Johnson as the clear favorite. Johnson favors a Brexit on October 31, regardless of whether the UK has a deal in place or not.
- North American currencies were the strongest majors today, with the peso, loonie, and greenback all gaining ground against most rivals.
- The Aussie and the Kiwi were today’s weakest major currencies.
- See our latest analysis on EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and USD/JPY!
*No major macroeconomic data is scheduled for release in tomorrow’s Asian session.*
Latest market news
Yesterday 02:00 PM
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
February 2, 2024 09:32 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
February 1, 2024 04:02 PM
February 1, 2024 03:27 AM