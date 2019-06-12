US FX Handover: Dollar Shrugs Off Weak CPI as Oil Continues to Dump
- US CPI (May) came in a tick weaker than forecast at 1.8% y/y (Core CPI printed at 2.0% y/y). Despite traders increasing bets on a Fed rate hike this summer, the US dollar was among the strongest major currencies today, along with the yen.
- GBP traders were nonplussed by PM frontrunner Boris Johnson’s speech this morning.
- The Aussie was the weakest major currency on the day.
- WTI fell 4% today to close near 51.00, its lowest level in five months, after an unexpected buildup in inventories. See “4 Reasons Oil is Tanking” for more.
