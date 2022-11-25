Two trades to watch: DAX, AUD/USD

DAX rises after GDP upward revision, but China worries could cap gains. AUD/USD falls as China COVID cases rise.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 25, 2022 7:23 PM
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX rises after GDP upward revision, but China worries could cap gains

The DAX is heading higher, extending gains from yesterday, lifted by improving data.

German Q3 GDP was upwardly revised to 0.4%, from 0.3%. GDP rose 0.2% in Q2. Meanwhile, German GFK consumer confidence also improved to 40.2, up from -41.9. The data comes after data yesterday showed that German business morale improved by more than forecast to 86, up from 84.5.

While a recession is looking unavoidable in the eurozone’s largest economy, fears over soaring energy bills have calmed slightly, which is helping confidence both for consumers and businesses.

Gains could still be capped by China’s record-high COVID inflections. China is a key trading partner for Germany. Slowing growth there as lockdowns ramp up could weigh on Germany’s economic outlook.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX has extended gains above the 200 sma and above the 14500-round number. The RSI is in overbought territory, so buyers should be cautious. Some consolidation or a fall lower could be on the cards before further gains.

Buyers will look for a rise over 14700, the September peak, with a rise over here bringing 14930, the March high, back into focus.

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at 14100, the weekly low. A break below here and 13950, the August high, exposes the 200 sma at 13530.

dax2511ci1

 

AUD/USD falls as China COVID cases rise

AUD/USD is falling on Friday, snapping a four-day winning run as worries about China’s COVID picture are rising. China’s record level of infection has seen localised lockdown restrictions increase. Any exit from the zero COVID policy is looking like a distant possibility.

Meanwhile, the USD is trading lower versus its major peers amid the ongoing fallout from the dovish FOMC minutes. Trading could be light owing to the Thanksgiving holiday.

There is no high-impacting Australian or US data due to be released today. Instead, sentiment is likely to drive the pair.

Where next for the AUD/USD?

AUD/USD has been trading in a falling channel since April. After rebounding from the weekly low of 0.6580, bulls have run out of steam. The RSI remains over 50 supporting further upside.

However, buyers must push above 0.68790, the weekly high, and the November 15 high to test 0.6815, the upper band of the falling channel. A rise above here exposes the 200 sma at 0.6940.

On the downside, should sellers successfully defend the weekly high, bears could head toward 0.66, last week’s low. A break below here brings the 50 sma into play.

 

audusd2511ci

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax AUD/USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.