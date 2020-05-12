﻿

Tuesday May 12 FX market update GBPUSD under pressure

The GBP/USD dropped 60pips to 1.2275 in Tuesday's trading making it one of the largest movers.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2020 2:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tuesday May 12 FX market update - GBP/USD under pressure

Tuesday May 12 FX market update - GBP/USD under pressure

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the CAD and GBP. On the economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index fell to 90.9 on month in April (83.0 expected), from 96.4 in March, a level last seen in 2013. The Bureau of Labor Statistic's Consumer Price Index declined 0.8% on month in April (as expected), from -0.4% in March, marking a low last seen in 2008. The Monthly Budget Deficit jumped to 737.9 billion dollars on month in April (737.0 billion dollars expected), from 160.3 billion dollars in March, marking a record Monthly Budget Deficit. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending May 8th is expected. Finally, the Producer Price Index Final Demand for April is expected to decrease 0.5% on month, from -0.2% in March.                                       

The Euro was bullish against all of its all pairs. In Europe, The Banque de France's industrial business climate index came out at 48 in April, compared with 52 in March (revised from 51) and 40 anticipated by economists. The institution indicated that economic activity in France fell by 27% in April, a slight improvement on the decline observed in March.

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, GBP and USD.

The GBP/USD dropped 60pips to 1.2275 in Tuesday's trading making it one of the largest movers. Looking at key levels to watch. Resistance can be seen at the 1.2315 level with first support at 1.2245. The preferred technical scenario is bearish towards 1.222 as long as 1.2315 resistance has not been touched. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Happy trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM
WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow
Yesterday 01:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:21 PM
    budget_05
    GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 12, 2024 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.