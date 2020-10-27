The 2020 Election Insights on Latin America and Commodities

What will the 2020 Election mean for Latin American economies and commodities? We discuss with two experts!

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 9:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
City Index's Global Head of Research, Matt Weller, sits down to discuss the impact of the 2020 US Presidential Election on Latin America and commodity markets with Renato Rasmussen, Director of Market Intelligence at StoneX Group, and Sergio Dettmer, Vice President, Risk Management at StoneX Group.



