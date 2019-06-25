Stocks slide as G Twenty hopes fade

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2019 1:36 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Fed adds fresh rates uncertainty to edgy markets ahead of summit

Global shares have broken out of a week-long holding pattern as nerves ahead of the G20 summit are exacerbated by reassessed chances of a rate cut. There are now hints that policymakers may be walking back prospects of near-term easing after chair Jerome Powell gave no indications of timing in a speech on Tuesday. This compounds an increasingly sober mood as the on 28th and 29th June summit looms. With a decision on whether Washington will slap another $300bn in tariffs on Chinese goods at stake, the event could make or break the stock market’s comeback from end-May lows.

With the S&P 500’s volatility indicator, the VIX, grinding more than 40% below early-June peaks by last week, relative market calm had replaced the initial flight from risk seen after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of ‘breaking’ the trade the deal. But after complacency got the better of investors earlier in the year, there’s little appetite to see assumptions upended again. On Tuesday the volatility gauge revived well ahead of Fed news after Washington officials played down what could be achieved when Trump meets China’s President Xi Jinping.

To be sure, Washington’s tone hasn’t hardened much. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross noted last week that the G20 was too broad for detailed progress. Markets have been prepared for weeks for a best-case scenario that would merely see further tariffs suspended. Contained expectations ought to mean that any disappointment will also be limited.

In itself, the fact that there are concrete plans for a meeting at all has reduced the risk of further escalation. Donald Trump’s repeated boast of a warm relationship with Xi should also level off dangers that their dispute will deepen in Osaka. Trump has twice agreed to postpone tariff hikes: with the European Union’s Jean-Claude Juncker last July and with Xi in December.

On the downside, Mexico’s agreement to further clamp downs on illegal border crossings after tariff threats may embolden Trump. Furthermore, the likelihood of monetary easing may convince the President that the U.S. will soon have an economic cushion. Given his evident desire for rate cuts, he may even see a chance of killing two birds with one stone.

Here are the latest key developments and points to watch in the run up to the G20 meeting:

  • U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with China’s Vice Premier Liu He on Monday
  • Details are scarce about the discussions, but China’s Commerce Ministry said the two sides agreed to keep talking
  • The trio will reportedly meet ahead of the summit to prepare an agenda
  • Trump has recently shifted emphasis from the U.S.’s $420bn trade deficit with China to broader calls for China to address intellectual property concerns, subsidies, and more
  • There appears to be zero chance that the two sides will agree to more than a pause in tariffs hikes, but the outside chance of de-escalation represents stock markets’ biggest upside risk

Chart thoughts

Perhaps one of the biggest prizes, from a chart perspective, would be the possibility that trade-sensitive Dow industrials finally take the index to fresh peaks. The Dow continues to lag Nasdaq indices and the S&P 500, which marked new records in recent weeks. True, the DJIA missed a return to October’s top by just a fraction of a percentage. Nevertheless, the symbolic failure was enough to force prices back through key support. A close by Dow futures above 26694, a pivot formed in April and May, could prevent a deeper consolidation. Failing that, another visit to 61.8% of the 24th April to 31st May slide would be on the cards. That natural support held two weeks ago. Nor does pricing favour a sustained breach of the 200-day moving average. (Though if seen, expect 3rd June’s low to be magnetic). For now, the Dow’s problems are more on the upside than on the downside. Like trade resolution, a break higher may remain out of reach for a while yet.

Dow Jones E-Mini Future (CBOT) -  [20.15 BST, 25-06-2019]

Source: Tradingview/City Index

Related tags: Interest rates Fed Trump US China Central Bank Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Microsoft stock ahead of earnings?
Today 09:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

Research
S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 14, 2023 07:03 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 13, 2023 05:41 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Federal reserve building
        Interest rate risk: what is it and how can you mitigate its impact?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 25, 2023 11:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.