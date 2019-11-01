Stocks dollar calm ahead of US data

Today’s publication of jobs, wages and manufacturing data should provide investors plenty of indications about the health of the world’s largest economy

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2019 7:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s publication of jobs, wages and manufacturing data should provide investors plenty of indications about the health of the world’s largest economy, which, in turn, could impact the probabilities of future interest rate changes and therefore the values of the dollar and stock markets.

At the time of writing European indices were flat after falling on Thursday with US index futures also being little-changed. Sentiment has been supported slightly as better-than-expected Chinese and UK manufacturing PMI data eased concerns over a global slowdown. In FX, the dollar was edging lower again, with the Dollar Index now down for the fifth consecutive day. With the dollar down and stocks slightly firmer, the New Zealand dollar, a commodity currency, was the top performer, followed by the pound.

Investors were looking forward to the release of the monthly US jobs report and the latest ISM manufacturing PMI data in the afternoon. It has been a relatively quiet day in terms of company earnings.

Data recap and look ahead to US data:

  • The Caixin Chinese manufacturing PMI unexpectedly improved to 51.7 from 51.4 last, compared to 51.0 expected. This was a real surprise given the official PMI, which typically overstates economic conditions, came in weaker earlier in the week.
  • UK’s official manufacturing PMI printed 49.6 vs. 48.3 last and expected. With focus on Brexit and the upcoming elections, this barely caused any market reaction.
  • Investors are looking ahead to market moving data from the US later on. The headline non-farm jobs growth is expected to print 90K vs. 136K last month, with the unemployment rate seen edging up to 3.6% from 3.5% previously. Meanwhile, the average hourly earnings index is expected to print +0.3% vs. zero last month. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen improving to 49.0 from 47.8 previously.

Will we see another set of disappointing US macro data?

The dollar, which experienced its roughest month since January 2018 in October, has remained largely on the back foot although understandably traders are in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the publication of the jobs report. The pressure was growing on the greenback for months prior to October’s decline given the Fed’s U-turn on interest rates earlier in the year and Trump’s repeated calls for big rate cuts. Although the Fed has been trimming interest rates, the 25 basis cuts have been less than what Trump has been calling for but generally in line with market expectations. But one of the big reasons why the dollar finally cracked last month was because of shockingly poor manufacturing data and a few months of slowing jobs growth raising concerns that the US has finally caught down with the global slowdown amid the trade war between the US and China and Brexit-related uncertainty among other risks. Although the Fed has signalled a pause in the cutting cycle, another poor set of macro data today could put a December rate cut back on the cards.

Dollar Index breaks key support

Source: eSignal and City Index

It is worth watching the Dollar Index given the recent bearish technical developments. The DXY broke below its short-term bullish trend line a few weeks ago, thereby ending the series of higher highs and higher lows. It has since been trending lower, making a couple of lower highs and lows. The index is now testing recent lows around 97.15, a break below which could pave the way for a potential drop to the support trend of the longer-term bullish channel, around 97.00, while the head of a weekly hammer candle which has not been re-tested on this time frame comes in much lower at 96.39. At this stage, the path of least resistance is therefore to the downside. But should the DXY break back above resistance in the 98.00 range, then that could re-instate the bullish bias.

Related tags: Forex Dollar NFP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.