Sterling hangs on a thread

‘No-deal’ scenarios are past due a dust-off

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2019 8:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Those ‘no-deal’ trades are past due a dust-off, but sterling bulls are keeping the faith

Traders keep finding reasons to discount ‘crash-out’ risk. For one, retail data showing British shoppers were defiant of the gloom for yet another month. The Bank of England’s slight upgrade of first-quarter growth for another. Sterling’s range against the dollar in five sessions has extended to the downside on Thursday but remains quite contained to about 200 pips.

This looks defiant and optimistic after Prime Minister Theresa May revived no-deal odds by insisting on only a short extension of the Article 50 period. Now, the government plans to bring its deal back to parliament for a third vote, relying on precedent that suggests it can do so if The House wishes. The odds of it passing are not great. And what if the EU is not bluffing when it says an extension depends on parliament approving May’s deal? Then Britain will crash out.

One alternative scenario may be supporting sterling:

  • Note PM May’s hint that she might resign if Brexit isn’t delivered by 30th June
  • With May gone, Brussels may conclude a hard-line Conservative would struggle to replace her
  • The EU could therefore mandate an extension well past 30th June

It’s a patently threadbare rationale. Risk of another blindsiding twist is high. That’s why short-term volatility expectations are inching back to last week’s levels, the highest since July 2017. Still, it would probably take a break outside sterling’s one-week range for buyers to lose the faith.

Related tags: Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.