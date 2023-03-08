S&P on the edge after Powell-inspired drop

Fed Chair sent everything plunging on Tuesday after warning that the central bank could ramp up the pace of rate hikes and could keep a tight policy in place for longer

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 9, 2023 12:00 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • US futures little-changed after Tuesday’s drop
  • Powell re-ignited hard-landing, rate hike fears
  • Short-dated bond yields extend rise
  • S&P bulls in trouble if Friday’s low breaks

 

Markets calmed down a little in the first half of Wednesday’s session, with European markets a touch higher and US index futures flat following a mixed session in Asia where Japan’s Nikkei rose, and Chinese markets fell. Sentiment remained cagey, though, as traders awaited the release of more US data and Jerome Powell’s second day of testimony before the Senate banking committee.

 

All eyes on US data until FOMC meeting

 

US ADP payrolls and JOLTS job openings are in focus, with FX traders also keeping an eye on the Bank of Canada rate decision. For everyone else, much of the focus will be on rising yields and the above-mentioned economic pointers, as well as those coming up in the days ahead, to gauge the strength of the world’s largest economy and guestimate the Fed’s next moves. That’s because Powell noted the upcoming policy decision on March 22 will be shaped by key economic releases for February. On Friday, we will have the all-important non-farm payrolls report. Next week, we have US CPI data on Tuesday March 14 with retail sales to follow the next day.

 

Hawkish bets jumped after Powell spoke

 

The Fed Chair sent everything plunging on Tuesday after warning that the central bank could ramp up the pace of rate hikes and could keep a tight policy in place for longer. This sent the odds of a 50 basis point rate hike for the March 22 meeting to above 70%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The market was previously pricing in 25 basis points for this meeting. The terminal interest rate is now expected to climb closer to 6% than closer to 5% expected at the end of January. Short-ended yields have correspondingly risen as the Fed continues to front-load rate hikes.

2s10s at deepest inversion in 40 years

 

The 2-year treasury yield rose to over 5% for the first time since 2007. This further inverted the spread between the 2- and 10-year bond yield. This so-called 2s10s dropped beneath -100bps, its deepest inversion since the 1980’s. In other words, bond markets are now expecting that the US economy will suffer a hard landing, and that the Fed is potentially making a policy error, as they are seen reversing the rate hikes late in the year or start of 2024.

Fed Chair Powell’s tone was significantly more hawkish than at the January meeting when Powell spoke about the disinflation process. 

yields

Source: StoneX and TradingView

 

S&P make possible bearish reversal

 

After hitting a wall of resistance around 4050 to 4070, the S&P dropped sharply after Powell spoke on Tuesday to send it back down to the base of the prior breakout around 3980 to 3990 area. The first level of support that needed to hold was at 4000, but the selling pressure was too strong on Tuesday for the index to find any meaningful support there. Instead, it ended the day printing a possible 3-bar reversal pattern on the daily chart.

It is all about follow-through now. A move below 3970 – the low from Friday – could ignite fresh technical selling towards the 200-day average around 3939 next. Last week’s low comes in around 3920. Big stops will surely be resting below this level now. So, this would be the main objective for the bears to get to, next.

For the bulls, well they must reclaim 4050 in the next few days to erode the bearish control again. To do that, support will need to hold around current levels, for a move below Friday’s low at 3970 – as mentioned – could trigger fresh liquidation of the weaker hands.

spx

Source: StoneX and TradingView

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices US 500

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.