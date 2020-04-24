Short Term Outlook of FTSE China A50 Index Key Resistance Level at 13637

The China economy is affected by an outbreak of Coronavirus.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2020 11:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short Term Outlook of FTSE China A50 Index: Key Resistance Level at 13637

The China economy is affected by an outbreak of Coronavirus. The government announced that 1Q GDP dropped 6.8% on year (-6.0% expected) last week, recording the first contraction within 30 years. Besides, industrial production fell 1.1% in March (-6.2% expected) and retail sales declined 15.8% (-10.0% expected). In addition, China exports dropped 6.6% on year (-13.9% expected) and imports fell 0.9% (-9.8% expected). We can see that industrial production, exports and imports data for March are much better than the expectation. It suggests that China's trading and production activities do not look so bad.

Secondly, China's economy is reopening as the new Coronaviurs infected cases in China are being low. The new cases of Coronavirus added less than 100 within this week. However, China still faces a challenge for weaker demand of the global economy as the number of new cases in the worldwide remains serious.

The investors should focus on official April manufacturing PMI (51.0 expected) and non-manufacturing PMI (50.5 expected) next week as the data could give an insight of the recent China economic performance.

From a technical point of review, the A50 Index would be bearish as the prices remain capped by a declining trend line drawn from January. The RSI stays around 50 and has not crossed above the previous high at 59, suggesting the lack of upward momentum for prices. Therefore, as long as 13637 (around the high of March 13) holds on the upside, the index prices would return to the overlap support base at 12416 and 12085 in extension.

On the other hand, a break above 13637 would indicate a breakout of the declining trend line and bring a stronger rebound to the second resistance level at 14198.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: A50 China Indices China A50

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
January 5, 2024 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 5, 2024 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest A50 articles

china_05
S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
By:
David Scutt
December 11, 2023 11:28 PM
    china_02
    China A50, USD/CNH: Turning point as economic recovery gathers pace?
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 18, 2023 03:06 AM
      china_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
      China A50: upside risks for earnings grow as stimulus ramps up
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 30, 2023 12:57 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        China’s producer prices deflate, ASX 200 squares up to resistance
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 9, 2022 03:14 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.