saudi oil output offer report lifts brent for fourth day 2676792016

Ahead of next week’s talks in Algeria, Reuters reported this morning that Saudi Arabia is apparently willing to reduce its oil output for as long […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2016 11:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ahead of next week’s talks in Algeria, Reuters reported this morning that Saudi Arabia is apparently willing to reduce its oil output for as long as Iran agrees to freeze its production at current levels. Reuters cited three unnamed sources behind this story, but so far there has been no official confirmation or denial. On the surface, this appears to be a major compromise from Saudi Arabia. But the truth is, there won’t be any real sacrifice from the largest OPEC member. A small cut in oil production would be like a drop in the ocean for Saudi, especially when you consider the prospects of higher crude prices as a result of a potential deal. What’s more, domestic demand for Saudi oil tends to drop in the fourth quarter anyway due to the lower temperatures.

So, Saudi Arabia is being really clever here, and Iran might not like that. However, it may nevertheless agree to the deal anyway. At around 3.6 million barrels per day, Tehran’s current oil production is near the 4 million bpd target that it had previously stated was a precondition for discussing output limits. Being this close to their target, Iran would probably be better off to sell a little bit less oil for a potentially higher price than a little bit more for a lower price.

Therefore, while as ever I am a bit sceptical about these reports, especially when anonymous sources are cited, if it turns out that the offer has actually been made by Saudi Arabia then I would expect Iran to accept it, even though it would probably suit the former more. But more importantly, it is what the markets think might happen, not me. So far, the jump in oil prices has not been sustained, which is a fair reaction one could argue. However, if there is an official confirmation of the offer then oil prices could rise a little bit further in the short-term. Ultimately, for oil prices to make a significant move in one or the other direction it will be dependent on the outcome of the talks: a deal to freeze production should give oil prices a significant boost while if there is no deal then expect to see a big drop, at least in the short-term anyway.

Reflecting the uncertainty going into next week’s oil meeting, the daily chart of Brent shows that crude is coiling inside the converging trend lines and around its flattening 50-day moving average. When prices coil this way, usually big moves follow. While there is little point in speculating which direction the potential breakout will likely to be, I am leaning more towards the upside than downside given the generally bullish price behaviour for much of this year.

16-09-23-brent

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia trading Brent Iran Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.