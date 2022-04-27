Rising yields showing signs of cracks in housing market; USD/JPY

Rising US yields are causing homebuyers to take pause and rethink their house purchase.

April 28, 2022 4:41 AM
road sign

The average 30-year mortgage rate for the week ending April 22nd rose to 5.37% from 5.2% the week prior.  This was the highest level since 2009!  In addition, mortgage rate applications for the same week fell by 8.3% vs a fall of 5% the week prior. This was the 7th week in a row that mortgage applications fell.  These housing metrics are used as leading indicators for housing activity over the next few months. 

Rising interest rates have already begun to hit the housing market as Pending Home Sales for March were down 1.2% vs down 4.1% in February.  This was the 5th straight monthly decline.  New Home Sales in March dropped 8.6% vs a drop of 1.2% previously.  This was the 3rd consecutive monthly drop.  Existing Home Sales fell by 2.7% in March vs -8.6% in February.

If long-term US interest rates continue to climb, then the housing market should continue to slow.  This, along with inflation, reduces the purchasing power for people when buying large ticket items, such as a house. The current yield on the US 10-year Treasury is near 2.80%, just off its recent highs of 2.981% on April 20th. Notice that in just over 7 weeks, the key interest rate rose from 1.68% to 2.98%! The next resistance level is 3.059% and then the highs from November 2018 at 3.252%.

20220427 10year yields weekly 1ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, there is support in 10-year yields at 2.557%, but then not until the 50 Day Moving Average at 2.312%.  The bottom panel of the chart shows the correlation coefficient between 10-year yields and USD/JPY.  The current reading is +0.93.  Readings above +0.80 are considered to be strong correlations between 2 assets.  Therefore, the correlation between USD/JPY and US 10-year yields is considered to be strong.

20220427 10year yields weeklyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As one may have expected, USD/JPY has been racing higher with US 10-year yields.  On a daily timeframe, price is currently consolidating in a flag pattern as the RSI pulls back into neutral territory. The price action for today’s candlestick is a bullish engulfing candle, in which today’s real body engulfs the real body of yesterday’s candlestick.  This is considered to be bullish.  If price does break higher, the target is near 134.75!  However, price must first break through resistance at the psychological round number of 130, then horizontal resistance from 2002 at 131.84.  If the flag pattern fails and USD/JPY moves lower, horizontal support sits at 125.10, then not again until 121.28.

20220427 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Rising US yields are causing homebuyers to take pause and rethink their house purchase.  In addition, due to the strong positive correlation between USD/JPY and 10-year yields, USD/JPY is moving higher. If yields move lower, watch to see if the housing market picks back up or if USD/JPY moves lower!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Treasury yields USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.