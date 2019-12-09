Pound to 135

Pound extends gains as Tories cement lead ahead of Thursday's election.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 9, 2019 7:11 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Sterling is bounding higher as Boris Johnson maintains a healthy lead in the polls in the last few days heading towards the elections. The latest data showing voters intentions puts Boris Johnson with a double-digit lead of 11.9 points ahead of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn. 

Traders are looking for the Tories to win by an overall majority. This is being seen to pave the way for Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill to pass quickly through Parliament, enabling the UK to leave the EU early next year with a deal in place. Conservative market friendly policies are also playing a part in boosting sterling. These are favoured over Jeremy Corbyn’s left leaning policies and the uncertainty that he brings to Brexit.

The leaders will be upping their game this week; concerns of a late surge for the Labour party aren’t materialising. A target of $1.35 is quite possible in the near term should a Tory win in the elections and Brexit fall into place.

Dollar eases on trade headlines post stellar NFP
On the other side of the equation, the dollar is easing after surging on Friday post NFP. 266,000 jobs wee created, smashing forecasts of 180,000. The strong labour market has cemented beliefs that the Fed will stay pat on rates in its policy announcement this week.

Trade headlines continue to impact trading. The dollar is broadly out of favour after President Trump called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, potentially rocking very already very fragile relations ahead of the 15th December deadline. 

Level to watch
The pound is trading above its 200, 100 and 50 sma, in bullish trading. The RSI has also dropped back below 70 in another strong sign for pound bulls. 
Resistance can be seen at $1.3181, prior to $1.3265, from March, before $1.3380, 2019’s high. On the downside support is identified at $1.31 prior to $1.3050 and $1.2985, November’s peak.


Related tags: GBP Sterling UK election

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:10 PM
AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
Yesterday 03:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
By:
David Scutt
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 4, 2024 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.