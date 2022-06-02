OPEC + hikes output more than expected

The rumors are still making the rounds that OPEC+ may suspend Russia and that Saudi Arabia may increase production as price continues to soar.

June 3, 2022 1:59 AM
Oil rig on an grey day

OPEC+ has agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in July and August vs and expectation of 632,000 bpd.  However, markets may have been looking for a larger increase as earlier in the day, the FT reported that Saudi Arabia had indicated to Western Allies that it is prepared to raise oil production.  In addition, yesterday rumors were swirling that some OPEC nations were considering suspending Russia from OPEC+, which would allow them to increase output of their own.  However, there was no mention of this from today’s meeting.  The reason for the increase in oil production output today, albeit small, was that OPEC decided to take the increase expected for September and divide it over July in August.

How to start oil trading

Crude Oil reached its highest level since 2008 on March 8th near 129.42 and pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the lows on December 2nd, 2021 to the highs of March 8th, near 95.94.  Since then, crude had been moving higher once again.  On Tuesday, WTI Crude oil reached its highest level since March 9th, near 119.96, though it has been pulling back on rumors of Russia’s suspension and a possible increase in production from Saudi Arabia.

20220602 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, since making the near-term lows on April 11th, price has been moving higher in an ascending wedge formation.  However, as crude oil approached the apex yesterday, price fell below the rising, bottom trendline of the wedge.  The target for the break of an ascending wedge is a 100% retracement, or near 98.18.  However, if price is to get there, it must first pass through today’s low at 111.19, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 106.25 (see daily).  If price continues lower, the next level of horizontal support is at 111.19. If price is to break above current levels, near 116.00, resistance is at the bottom trendline of the wedge. The next resistance level is the high from Tuesday at 119.86, then the top trendline of the wedge near 122.75.  Above there, price can run to the March 8th high at 129.42.

20220602 wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

OPEC+ increased production by 648,000 bpd.  However, the rumors are still making the rounds that OPEC+ may suspend Russia and that Saudi Arabia may increase production as price continues to soar.  If the rumor turns out to be true, price could fall aggressively.  If they are not true, price may continue to rise until demand subsides.  Watch the headlines!

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.


Related tags: OPEC Trade Ideas Crude Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest OPEC articles

Oil_rig
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 5, 2024 08:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.