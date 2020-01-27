One Big Reason Traders May STILL Be Underestimating Coronavirus Risks

At its current growth clip, coronavirus could exceed the SARS infection figures by Wednesday and more than double them by Friday.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 27, 2020 9:22 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

One Big Reason Traders May STILL Be Underestimating Coronavirus Risks

Well, that was a brutal weekend to be sure: The tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, reports of three rocket strikes on the US embassy in Baghdad, and the continued spread of coronavirus dominated the airwaves.

While each of the above events are heartbreaking in their own way, the biggest concern for traders this week will be the spread of coronavirus. Markets have seemingly woken up to the risks posed by the virus over the weekend, with major stock indices in Europe and the US shedding 1-2% across the board, gold on track for its highest close since 2013, and risk sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars dropping about -1% against “safe havens” like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Despite today’s dramatic market moves, there’s still a risk that traders are dramatically underestimating the risks posed by coronavirus.

The (Apocryphal) Invention of Chess

In the words of US physics professor Al Bartlett, “The greatest shortcoming of the human race is our inability to understand the exponential function.” In their day-to-day lives, most people are accustomed to linear functions (y=mx) in mathematical parlance), but relatively little experience with fast-growing exponential functions (y=mx).

A classic example of underestimating exponential growth comes from the (likely apocryphal) story of the invention of chess. India’s emperor, enamored with the game, asked the inventor to name his reward for creating such a compelling pastime. The inventor asked for “just” one grain of rice on the first square of the chessboard, two grains on the next square, four grains on the following square, and so on, with the grains of rice doubling on each of the 64 squares (y=264). The emperor, failing as many of us do to comprehend the exponential function, agreed instantly. After running the numbers, his treasurer informed him that he had just agreed to grant the inventor an incomprehensible 18 quintrillion grains of rice, equivalent to centuries of rice production!

Official Coronavirus Data Paints a Grim Picture Moving Forward

Viruses spread by the same general principle: One person can infect multiple people, who can in turn infect multiple people and so on. Recent reports that this particular strain of coronavirus may be transferred during its incubation period, which lasts up to 14 days and may present no symptoms whatsoever, suggests that the outbreak is likely to get worse before it gets better. The inauspicious timing of the outbreak during the travel-heavy Chinese New Year celebration could further accelerate the spread of the disease across the country and beyond in the coming weeks.

The below table shows the confirmed number of coronavirus cases from Chinese authorities, and the daily percentage growth rate in green-shaded cells. With anti-government backlash growing in China, it’s worth noting that authorities may have an incentive to downplay or underreport the spread of the disease, so these numbers may be viewed as a minimum number of actual cases. The blue-shaded cells simply take a naïve average of the daily growth rate in coronavirus cases over the last week and projects forward the number of infections over the next two weeks based on that average:

Source: Chinese National Health Commission, GAIN Capital

Please note that I sincerely hope that the spread of the disease is brought to a halt immediately, and I’m by no means an epidemiologist (though some epidemiological models are even more dire). That said, if the virus continues to spread at anywhere near the same rate over the next week or two, traders are clearly underappreciating the risks to global markets. For reference, the 2003 SARS outbreak ultimately infected nearly 8,100 people, killed 800, and is estimated to have shaved 1-2% of China’s global GDP growth. At its current growth clip, coronavirus could exceed the SARS infection figures by Wednesday and more than double them by Friday.

We’ll focus on the market implications and specific trading opportunities as the week develops, but it’s clear that like the credulous Indian emperor, traders may still be underestimating coronavirus’s potential to drive massive market volatility.


Related tags: Crude Oil Dollar Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Today 01:54 PM
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 08:08 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 22, 2025 10:00 AM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 21, 2025 04:03 PM
        Congress building
        3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 20, 2025 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.