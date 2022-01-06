NFP preview: Improvement likely as traders eye March for interest rate liftoff

The leading indicators point to a slightly above-expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 425-525k range.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 7, 2022 2:12 AM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Overview

It seems like just yesterday that we were talking about how NFP reports could cause less market volatility because the path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy was set for more than half a year (in fact, it was just two months ago). How quickly things change!

However, after this week’s hawkish FOMC meeting minutes, traders are now pricing in more than a 70% chance of a rate hike in March, meaning that the next three NFP reports could well determine if interest rates lift off in about two months or closer to four when the Fed meets in May. After nearly two full years of ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) from the Federal Reserve, interest rate increases are nigh, and market volatility is likely to pick up from here.

With that background, we note that traders and economists are looking for 426K net new jobs in Friday’s report, with wages expected rise by 0.4% m/m, in the first NFP report of 2022:

cifxbrief

Source: StoneX

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 54.2, up about one point from last month’s 53.3 reading.
  • The ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 54.9, down from last month’s 56.5 level.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at 807K net new jobs, well above last month’s downwardly revised 505K print.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell to 204.5K, down notably from last month’s 239K figure.

As a reminder, the state of the US labor market remains more uncertain and volatile than usual as it emerges from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID pandemic. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly above-expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 425-525k range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.3% m/m in November, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

 

Wages < 0.3% m/m

Wages 0.3-0.5% m/m

Wages > 0.5% m/m

< 300K jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

300-550K jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

> 550K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

The US dollar index had a quiet December, consolidating in its well-trodden 95.50-97.00 for the entirety of the month. As of writing, the greenback remains near the middle of that range, giving no strong technical bias heading into the jobs report.

As for potential trade setups, readers may want to consider GBP/USD sell opportunities if the jobs report is strong. Earlier this week, cable tested strong resistance at the top of its broad bearish channel dating back to May, as well as its 200-day exponential moving average in the 1.3600 area. After a 400-pip rally since Christmas week, GBP/USD bulls may be eager to take profits if we get bullish fundamental news for the USD (bearish for GBP/USD).

On the other hand, a soft jobs report could present a sell opportunity in USD/CAD, which near the upper end of its six-month range and may be carving out a potential head-and-shoulders pattern since mid-November. As a reminder though, Canada will also release its monthly jobs report at the same time as NFP, so USD/CAD traders will want to keep an eye on both releases before trading the pair aggressively.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Non-farm payrolls NFP Forex Fed

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
February 8, 2024 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Non-farm payrolls articles

jobs_04
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 6, 2023 03:00 PM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NFP preview: Leading indicators slow while Fed poised to charge ahead
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 2, 2022 01:08 PM
        Jobs
        NFP preview: Fed needs to see job growth maintained
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 2, 2021 09:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.