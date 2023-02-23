Mexico inflation pulls back after surprise rate hike earlier in February; USD/MXN

Mexico’s mid-month CPI showed that inflation seems to be leveling off. However, the rate is still excessively high.

February 24, 2023 3:55 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • US Mexico inflation beginning to level off
  • Banxico still hawkish after last meeting
  • USD/MXN continues to make new lows

Mexico is one of the few countries that reports inflation twice a month.  Earlier, Mexico released its Mid-month CPI for February.  The headline print was 7.76% YoY vs an expectation if 7.8% YoY and a January reading of 7.94% YoY. In addition, the Core CPI was 8.38% YoY vs an expectation of 8.42% YoY and a prior reading of 8.45% YoY.  Although the headline print has moved lower in four of the last five months and the Core CPI has plateaued, the prints are still too high for the Bank of Mexico.  Recall that Banxico surprised the markets when it met on February 9th as it hiked rates by 50 bps, instead of the expected 25bps, to bring the benchmark rate to 11.00%. This was the first time since June that the Bank of Mexico decoupled from hiking rates the same amount as the Fed.  On February 1st, the FOMC only hiked rates by 25bps.

What is inflation?

On a weekly timeframe, USD/MXN has been moving lower since the height of the pandemic in April 2020 when price reached 25.7836.  The pair then pulled back and formed a base between 19.5491 and 19.7653 for the next two years, as price made lower highs.  During December 2022, USD/MXN broke below an upward sloping channel dating to July 2017, and then broke the two year support range.  Thus far in 2023, USD/MXN has made lower lows and lower highs, reaching its lowest level since 2018 at 18.2994.

Weekly USD/MXN Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/MXN nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN has formed a tighter range dating to mid-August 2022.  Price was volatile within the range, but always pulled back to test the bottom trendline.  In early February, USD/MXN bounced, but was held below the 50-Day Moving Average near 19.2907.  Since then, price has moved aggressively lower, breaking not only the bottom trendline of the shorter-term channel, but also the lows dating back to February 2020 at 18.5235.  If price is to continue lower, the next level of support isn’t until the lows from April 2018 at 17.9315 , then the bottom trendline of the larger channel near 17.6840.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price.  This indicates that price may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance is at the previously mentioned February 2020 lows at 18.5235.  Above there, USD/MXN can move to the 50 Day Moving Average at 18.9923, then a confluence of resistance at the February 6th highs and the top trendline of the channel near 19.2907.

Daily USD/MXN Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Mexico’s mid-month CPI showed that inflation seems to be leveling off.  However, the rate is still excessively high.  Watch for Banixco continue to hike rates until it can bring inflation lower.  The Bank of Mexico still sees inflation risks leaning towards the upside.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

--- Written by Joe Perry, Senior Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @JoeP_FOREXcom

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/MXN CPI

Latest market news

View more
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM
USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
Yesterday 10:24 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_05
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:19 AM
    channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
    USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:24 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:30 PM
        stocks_04
        Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.