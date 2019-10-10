Market Brief Optimism Over Potential Brexit and USChina Deals Rules the Day

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 11, 2019 3:00 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Optimism Over Potential Brexit and US-China Deals Rules the Day


  • Risk assets rallied today on hopes for a deal on both Brexit and US-China trade. UK PM Johnson had a “positive and promising” meeting with Irish PM Varadkar, stoking optimism that the UK and EU will be able to reach a deal next week (prediction markets remain skeptical).
  • Separately, reports suggested there was a chance of a partial trade deal around agricultural purchases and currency levels between the US-China. While it would be far from the “big”, all-encompassing deal that President Trump has expressed a desire for, any progress would be better than traders expected earlier this week.
  • FX: The pound was by far the strongest major currency on the day, rising by more than 1.5% against its major rivals. The yen was the weakest major currency in risk-off trade.
  • US data: In another sign of a potentially slowing economy, US CPI came in at +1.7% y/y, below the 1.8% reading expected. Core CPI (ex food and energy) came in at 2.4% y/y as expected. That said, initial jobless claims dropped to 210k vs. 219k expected and previous, as the US labor market remains an economic bright spot.
  • Commodities: Gold dropped -1% on the day on declining safe haven demand, while oil tacked on more 2% today.
 
  • US indices closed higher on the day, though off their highest levels.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest sector on the day, boosted by the big rally in oil prices. Utilities (XLU) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Utility PG&E (PCG) dumped -29% after a judge ruled to allow bondholders to push for the company’s bankruptcy.
    • Delta Airlines (DAL) dropped -2% after issuing weaker-than-expected guidance for next quarter.
    • Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) exploded 101% higher after Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB agreed to acquire the company for $2.5B.
    • Kroger (KR) shed -3% after an analyst at Jefferies criticized the grocer’s investment in Ocado.
    • Retailer Bed, Bath, and Beyond (BBBY) rocketed 21% higher after announcing former Target executive Mark Tritton as CEO.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.