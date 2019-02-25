Housebuilders weigh on otherwise buoyant sentiment

The FTSE moved sideways for much of the morning, before slipping briefly into the red in the afternoon. A strong start on Wall Street helped the UK index move back onside ahead of the close.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 25, 2019 9:07 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE moved sideways for much of the morning, before slipping briefly into the red in the afternoon. A strong start on Wall Street helped the UK index move back onside ahead of the close. House builders proved to be the biggest drag on the index, whilst a marginally stronger pound also kept multinationals under pressure. However easing US – Sino trade tensions from apparent progress in trade talks kept sentiment buoyant and lifted US equities on the open.


Persimmon Dives On Help To Buy Exclusion Fears
Persimmon fell to the bottom of the FTSE, down some 6% on fears that it may be excluded from the Government’s help to buy scheme beyond 2021. Whilst investors are showing concern over the comments from James Brokenshire, Britain’s housing minister, we consider that it would be difficult to justify given that the house builder hasn’t broken any specific rules as such and that the concerns raised have supposedly been put well behind the firm. Furthermore, Persimmon is one of the biggest Help of Buy firms.

Today’s exaggerated sell off could have more to it. Persimmon results due tomorrow, the share price up is up over 15% across the past three months and Brexit uncertainty is growing as the 29th March deadline nears. These factors are giving investors plenty of reasons to book profit and sit on the side line. The negativity spread to other house builders such as Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Development, which dominated the lower reaches of the index.

Pound Traders Remain Optimistic
Sticking with Brexit, the pound was showing some resilience versus the weaker dollar, even as Theresa May insisted that there would be no extension to Article 50. Speaking from Sharm – El – Sheik where the PM has been using a summit to continue pursuing Brexit talks, Theresa May is sticking firmly with her belief that a deal is within grasp and that a delay would not achieve anything more than delaying decisions. 

Investors will now look towards Theresa May’s update in Parliament tomorrow. However, with the big date set as 12th March for the meaningful vote – there is still some time to go until last chance saloon. The pound remains comfortably above $1.30. At this level a no deal Brexit is not being priced in. This means that pound traders still expect the no deal Brexit option to come off the table before it is too late.


Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.