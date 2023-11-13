Gold vulnerable as upside risks for US yields build

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:25 PM
gold_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The corrective move in US yields appears like it may run its course, according to recent price action
  • Potential debt downgrades, soft longer-dated US Treasury auctions suggests risks for yields may be higher in the near-term
  • Higher real and nominal bond yields would normally be negative for gold prices.

Have US benchmark bond yields bottomed?

US benchmark bond yields look like they may have bottomed in the near-term, an outcome that may generate additional headwinds for gold at time when it’s already struggling.

As can be seen on the daily candlestick chart below, after a precipitous drop in late September, US 10-year note yields have fallen below 4.5% on three separate occasions in November but have never managed to stay there, snapping higher on each occasion.

10s nov 13

While technical analysis on yields is not widely accepted, it’s hard not to notice the bullish engulfing candle that occurred last Thursday, corresponding with what was widely regarded as being one of the weakest 30-year Treasury auctions on record. The 10-year note auction earlier in the week wasn’t much better. Moody’s decided to rub salt into the wounds on Friday, putting the US sovereign credit on watch for a potential downgrade.

When you combine the price action and fundamentals together, it suggests yields may need to increase further to satisfactorily compensate buyers for the additional risk they are taking on during this delicate moment for the US fiscal trajectory.

Gold vulnerable to higher yields

For a non-yielding asset such as gold, the prospect of higher yields may amplify near-term downside risks at time when it’s already struggling on the shorter timeframe charts. Having failed to hold above $2000 in the early stages of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, gold has been grinding lower over recent weeks, leaving it sandwiched between downtrend resistance and horizontal support.

In the advent that US yields do push meaningfully higher, it will likely drag real, inflation-adjusted benchmark US yields higher with it, creating the kind of conditions that could easily see gold break to the downside, opening the door for a potential push back towards support located just above $1900. If the downside break does occur, it would allow for a tight stop to be placed above $1933 for protection against a false break/reversal.

gold nov 13

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities Bonds USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX technical analysis: European open – Nov 13, 2023
Today 04:41 AM
USD/JPY: Weakening upstream inflation bodes ill for BOJ wage acceleration
Today 02:02 AM
GBP/AUD: Central bank divergence put to the test as risk laden week begins
Today 12:52 AM
AUD/USD, S&500 analysis: Asian Open – Nov 13, 2013
Yesterday 10:08 PM
Nasdaq rallies as long-dated bond yields fall back
November 10, 2023 07:10 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Loonie hits resistance ahead of key week for US data
November 10, 2023 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold analysis: Metal extends drop to test key support
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 9, 2023 12:00 PM
    Downward trend
    AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 8, 2023 11:17 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold analysis: Is silver about to outperform gold?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 8, 2023 04:29 PM
        gold_03
        Gold analysis: Metal falls back as yields rebound
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 6, 2023 04:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.