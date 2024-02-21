Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance

Soft inflation figures from Canada and a poll of economists backing a June Fed cut sent gold higher on Wednesday, as traders refreshed their dovish bets. Crude oil has also faltered once more at a key resistance area.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:27 AM
gold_06
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • A set of softer inflation figures for Canada weakened bolstered bets that the BOC and central banks in general will begin cutting interest rates sooner
  • CAD was the weakest major with the USD a close second, the Canada’s OIS curve curling lower on refreshed easing bets
  • A slim majority of economists expect the Fed will cut their interest rate by 25bp in June, according to a Reuters poll (which would lower the Fed’s target band to 5.00 – 5.25%)
  • This is in line with Fed fund futures ricing, which also imply with a slim majority of 51.2% of such a move
  • US traders returned to their desks after the long weekend and provided a volatile session for FX majors; the US dollar index fell to a 12-day low before recouping around half of the day’s losses to close above 104, sending EUR/USD back above 1.08
  • AUD/USD rose for a fifth day, but once again saw a false intraday break above 0.6550 to closed with a wide-legged hammer, whilst NZD/USD reached a 5-week high but met resistance at 62c before pulling back
  • US yields were lower across the curve (particularly at the lower end which is more sensitive to monetary policy) which weighed on the US dollar and allowed gold rise for a fourth day and tag $2030
  • New Zealand’s producer prices in Q4 were hotter than expected, although lower than Q3 which keeps the pressure on the RBNZ to potentially hike – or at reintroduce a tightening bias at their next meeting
  • Nvidia fell -4.5% during its worst day of the year ahead of a key earnings report, and managed to take Wall Street indices down with it
  • Options markets imply an +/-11% move on the stock, which in turn could turn into a make or break situation for Wall Street indices as the week progresses
  • The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 fell to a 4-day low, with the S&P closing back below 5000

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Australian leading index (Melbourne Institute)
  • 10:50 – Japan’s trade data
  • 11:00 - Australian wage price index

 

Market Outlook Oil

 

Gold technical analysis:

With gold now having risen for a fourth consecutive day, it has allowed a nice bullish trend has develop on the 1-hour chart. The recent leg higher was accompanied with rising volume, which diminished as prices retraced. Prices are now trying to build support around the 10-day EMA and prior highs / double top around $2024 and RSI (2) is oversold, so perhaps a inflection point is near. Also note that RSI 14 is holding above 50, which backs up momentum of the overall trend.

 

Bulls could seek dips with a view to target the $2036 to $2040 region, near the weekly R1 pivot and monthly pivot point. A weaker US dollar and lower yields would be the ideal scenario for gold to extend its current rally. However, I suspect the $2040 region may provide some resistance or a pullback.

20240221gold

 

Crude oil technical analysis:

In the first week of the month crude oil produced a nice bounce from the 2024 open price, in line with my bullish bias. Although it is now struggling to make a break above the 2023 open. A bearish engulfing candle formed around this key level at the end of January, and we have since seen a subsequent bearish engulfing and bearish outside day form which both failed to retest the January high. The only thing that appears to be holding it up at this stages is the 200-day EMA, but as we can see a bearish divergence with RSI 2 coupled with failed attempts to retest the Jan high, I suspect a move lower is in order – even if the 200-day EMA sits nearby.

 

Bears can either seek shorts beneath the 200-day EMA, or fade into rallies towards the 2023 highs with a stop above either the January high or $80 handle, with $76 and $74 being viable downside targets (assuming it provides a satisfactory reward to risk ratio).

20240221wti

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Oil WTI Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Today 03:30 PM
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
Today 02:53 PM
DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
Today 11:00 AM
NZD/USD: Respect the range until the Kiwi doesn’t
Today 03:23 AM
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
Today 02:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH uptrends under threat as dollar rally splutters
Today 01:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
NZD, AUD take the lead in quiet trade but USD may not be done yet
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:12 PM
    channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
    USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 14, 2024 10:24 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/JPY breaks 150 as bulls eye 152, AUD/USD seems on track for 64c
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 13, 2024 09:56 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 12, 2024 10:08 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.