Gold outlook: Will Fed trigger rally or sell-off?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 3, 2023 9:20 PM
239 views
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold is holding its own rather well as we head towards the start of a busy few days with the Fed rate decision today, ECB tomorrow and US non-farm payrolls report at the end of the week. Our bullish gold outlook remains intact heading into these events.

 

Why is gold rising?

 

Supported by renewed weakness in bond yields, the precious metal has closed in on the record high of $1975 hit at the height of the pandemic in August 2020. As before, I think it is only a matter of time before it breaks through this level. For one thing, central banks are on the verge of ending their tightening cycles soon; the Fed, for example, looks set to hike by another 25 basis points today and then signal a pause to assess the impact of the past hikes on the economy. For another, financial stability risks, recession fears, the still-high inflation and ongoing concerns over US debt ceiling, all point to growing demand for haven assets. Indeed, these risks have been highlighted this week by weakening manufacturing PMI data from China and Europe, as well as a sell-off in regional bank stocks on Wall Street.  

 

Gold outlook: How will it react to Fed’s decision?

 

Expectations are for the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting today. If Powel signals that the Fed will now pause and may consider cutting rates before the end of the year, then this should give gold another shot in the arm. However, if the Fed says more rate hikes might be needed, then expect to see a sell-of across all risk assets, including gold. So, the outcome of this meeting does indeed present a key risk to our bullish gold outlook.

 

Regional banks sell-off boost gold outlook

 

Tuesday’s session was meant to be the proverbial quiet before the storm, but it proved to be the actual storm as financial markets plunged as regional bank stocks dropped in excess of 20%, raising some doubts over the Fed’s willingness to raise interest rates on Wednesday. The Russell index, comprised of 2000 small cap stocks, led the sell-off as the likes of PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bank and Metropolitan Bank all fell in excess of 20%. Meanwhile, there was more evidence of a colling jobs market as JOLTS jobs opening figures fell for a third month to their lowest in nearly two years. Concerns over the US debt ceiling are also adding to the wall of worry and reinforcing expectations that the Fed will turn more dovish soon. Safe haven gold rallied as bond yields fell, keeping bullish hopes alive that we might see a new record high soon with the metal continuing to consolidate around the $2K hurdle.

 

Gold technical outlook

 

Following Tuesday’s rally, gold ended at a two-week high above Monday’s range. It therefore maintained its bullish bias as it climbed above the 21-day exponential moving average and the key $2,000 level. A run towards the all-time high of $2075 still looks favourable than a sharp sell-off. We will maintain a bullish view on the metal until the chart tells us otherwise.

Right now, $1980 seems to be a very important support level. Thus, a potential break below $1980 would be a bearish development in the short-term outlook.

But for as long as we remain above this level, any short-term weakness we may see today or on Thursday as a result of the rate decisions by the Fed and ECB could be viewed as just market noise.

gold

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market Metals

Latest market news

View more
Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
Today 11:22 PM
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
Today 11:14 PM
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Today 03:24 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
Today 12:52 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
Today 12:00 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

jobs_04
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:24 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold rises on US ratings downgrade: Asian Open – 2nd August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 1, 2023 10:56 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 31st July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 30, 2023 10:45 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 26, 2023 07:17 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.