Gold outlook: Metal below $2K as dollar advances

While the metal may well extend its drop in the short-term, my longer-term gold outlook remains positive. I therefore envisage a rise to a new record high soon.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 18, 2023 1:47 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has continued to weaken after reversing on Friday as the greenback found support on the back of comments from the Fed’s Christopher Waller. In addition to a stronger dollar, gold has also been held back by a sell-off in government bonds, causing bond yields to rise, which, in turn, has undermined zero-yielding assets like gold and bitcoin. While the metal may well extend its drop in the short-term, my longer-term gold outlook remains positive. I therefore envisage a rise to a new record high soon.

 

  • US dollar and bond yields extend rise
  • Gold’s fall back below 2K means bulls have lost some control
  • Long-term outlook remains bullish

 

Gold hit by rising Fed May rate hike bets

 

The odds of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in two weeks' time has increased, while traders are also pricing out the risks of a severe recession. This is thanks to the release of mixed bag US data. Last week saw March retail sales print -1% against a forecast of a smaller decline, while CPI (5% y/y) and PPI (2.7%) both came in lower than expected. However, consumer sentiment improved more than expected, adding to the stronger non-farm jobs report from the week before – the week when almost all other employment indicators had disappointed expectations. At the start of this week, we have seen the Empire State Manufacturing Index come out better than expected at 10.8 vs. -17.7 eyed, providing additional support for the dollar.

 

This week, there is not much in the way of key data on the US economic calendar to impact gold and the dollar. Consequently, I doubt that there will be much follow-through in the dollar’s recovery. Like many other central banks, the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. It looks like a final 25 basis point rate hike is priced in for May. The Fed will then likely hit the pause button to assess the impact of the past rate hikes.

 

Gold outlook: Positive

 

While there is certainly room for this correction to extend in the short-term, the longer-term outlook remains positive for gold. The metal has recently reached a new record high against all other major currencies except the U.S. dollar. It is only a matter of time before XAU/USD also reaches a fresh all-time high, in my view. The fact that major central banks are at or near the peak, this means that interest rates will fall back going forward and thus keep gold’s appeal intact as a haven asset. 

 

What about the immediate term?

 

Given gold’s failure to hold the breakout, gold traders looking for opportunities on the long side will now want to see the metal print a bullish reversal signal. This could be in the shape of a candle formation like a hammer, or another key reversal pattern. But it is essential that we see this potential bullish reversal signal first before turning tactically bullish on XAUUSD again.

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Metals Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.