Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 17, 2023 9:45 PM
394 views
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After failing, earlier this month, to hold the breakout to a new all-time high above the August 2020 peak of $2075, gold has drifted lower and has given back around $100 of its nominal gains or just under 5%. This pullback can be attributed to, first and foremost, profit-taking. In addition, a recovery in US dollar and bond yields have also weighed on the metal. However, all these factors are likely to be a temporary obstacle, meaning our long-term gold outlook continues to remain bullish.

Why gold is likely to remain elevated

As mentioned, the longer-term gold outlook remains positive. Global interest rates are already at, or about to, peak. Meanwhile, inflation is on a downward trajectory across some economies, including the US, though admittedly, it has remained quite high and sticky in most regions. This in itself is actually one major reason why gold recently broke to a new all time high. Clearly, many people still regard gold as the ultimate hedge against rising prices and economic turmoil. A strong, stable currency, if you like. Given fresh concerns over China’s economy and elevated inflation across Europe and other major economic regions, gold’s appeal is likely to remain as strong as ever. That’s not to say gold is not going to fall further from here, as clearly gold miners will be happy to offload as much of the shiny stuff at these elevated prices as possible. But strong demand and limited supply growth should keep a floor under prices in the long-term.

China concerns holding back commodities

Global demand concerns have dragged on sentiment towards commodities in recent weeks, hurting the industrial demand element of precious metals. Hence, silver and copper have underperformed. A number of disappointing data releases from China in April, including most recently retail sales and industrial production, have held back the yuan, copper and crude oil. We also saw a big drop in imports while house prices fell again, extending the decline to 11 consecutive months. China’s property sector is key for the economic growth outlook as it accounts for around 20% of the country’s GDP.  

Gold outlook: Technical analysis

While the reaction of price breaking momentarily to a new all-time high has not been great, we have not seen a clear sign of a reversal yet. Gold’s pullback and consolidation near these highs can actually be a healthy technical development, as it allows ‘overbought’ conditions to be worked off through time. A bit of removal of the froth is never a bad thing. But momentum is lost, and gold bulls will now want to see a bullish signal to suggest the selling pressure is over and to boost the gold outlook from a technical front, in the immediate term. If no such signal is formed around current levels between $1980ish to $2000, then there are not many other obvious levels to look for a bounce, until the long-term bullish trend line shown on the chart.

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Metals Precious Metals market Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 8, 2023 03:29 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 6, 2023 09:25 PM
      Jobs
      EUR/USD holds 1.09 ahead of NFP, gold consolidates: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 4, 2023 06:21 AM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.