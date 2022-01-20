Gold hits an 8-week high, but 1830 – 1835 remains pivotal

We continue to believe that gold saw a corrective low back in March 2021. And given its strong trend leading into the 2021 all-time high it is possible that we may see an upside break of the multi-month triangle which began forming in 2021. Regardless of whether any potential breakout occurs over the coming weeks or months, trend resistance still allows for further upside over the near-term.
In today’s video we look at the weekly chart of gold for some perspective, then drill down to the daily and intraday charts to highlight why the 1830 – 1835 zone is important for near-term direction.
