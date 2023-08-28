Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:07 PM
382 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Another week, another record high for net-short exposure to the US 2-year bond. And as yields have risen since the data was collected last Tuesday, I suspect we’ll be looking at another new record when the next report is released on Friday. So whilst positioning is clearly at an extreme and at risk of a nasty reversal at some point, we’re yet to see that materialise on prices.

Clearly, higher yields have benefitted the US dollar which helped the US dollar index rise for a sixth week. Although such sequences are quite rare so we’d expect a bearish week at some point, which could help the likes of AUD/USD and gold hold above key trendlines (as seen below).

 

20230828cotPCTci  

Commitment of traders (forex) – as of Tuesday 22 August 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to the US 2-year note reached a new record high
  • Large speculators reduced longs on the Dow Jones futures contract by -29%
  • Net-short exposure to NZD/USD futures rose to a 21-week high
  • Net-short exposure to JPY futures rose to a 6-week high
  • Managed funds flipped to net-long exposure to silver futures
  • Large speculators were their least bullish on gold futures in 41 weeks, manged funds were on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure
  20230828cotNETci   This content will only appear on City Index websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

Australian dollar futures (AUD/USD) – Commitment of traders (COT):

AUD/USD bears have come out in full force with large speculators sending gross short exposure to a record high. Interestingly, gross longs have also risen and now sit at a 5-year and 3-month high, but bears clearly have the stronger following. This has sent net-short exposure to a 76 week high. And whilst net-short exposure may not be at an extreme, gross-short exposure may well be. And if prices continue to hold above trend support projected from the pandemic low, bears may be forced to cover and trigger the bullish rally they’re hoping to avoid. And with the Fed hinting at another rate hike, it could shake some AUD bears out of their shorts of Australian inflation data comes in hotter than expected on Wednesday.

20230828cotAUD

 

Gold futures (GC) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Sentiment towards gold futures remained fragile, although gold has resisted the urge to break beneath 1900 support. However, large speculators were their least bearish in just under six months whilst managed funds were on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure for the first time since November. However, prices rallied over 1.3% on Wednesday, the day after data for this report was collected – and prices have remained elevated despite a hawkish speech from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. And if gold struggles to trade lower from here, I suspect bears will be questioning their positions and may be forced to close and help fuel a rally.

20230828cotGOLD

 

Dow Jones Industrial futures (DJ) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Dow Jones futures enjoyed a very brief spell with net-long exposure among large speculators. Three weeks, to be exact. Yet they flipped to net-short exposure the week before last and expanded their bearish exposure last week. Asset managers were also on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure, with both groups of traders increasing gross shorts and trimming gross longs. The question now is whether we’ll see the market rally from trend support and force bears to cover, bears are already positioned correctly for an anticipated break of trend support.

20230828cotDJI

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment AUD/USD Gold DJI

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50: bounce beckons on stamp duty cut
Today 01:32 AM
WTI crude oil, AUD/USD analysis: Asian Open – 28/08/2023
Yesterday 10:43 PM
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
Stocks mixed, bonds weaker, dollar rallies on Fed’s hawkish comments
August 25, 2023 06:22 PM
Earnings This Week: Salesforce, Broadcom and Pinduoduo
August 25, 2023 02:07 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023 12:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Research
Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:07 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 21, 2023 01:07 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 14, 2023 04:29 AM
        Research
        WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 7, 2023 01:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.