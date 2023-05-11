Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold

Gold has continued to hit the headlines as it teases investors with a record high. But that doesn’t mean gains will be plain sailing from here, even if we remain bullish this year overall.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 11, 2023 1:03 PM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It’s been a good year for gold, with spot prices having risen ~11.4% YTD and over 28% from the November low to YTD high. And it has the potential to remain a good year for gold overall, with central banks continuing to pile into the metal whilst increased demand from China and India are also expected to help. The Fed are in pause mode which is supressing the US dollar and yields, whilst concerns of an economic slowdown and a standoff over the US debt ceiling are also providing gold with safe-haven flows.

 

But whilst that means we could see gold break to new highs it does not mean it will be a smooth sailing rally, given we’re in a seasonal period where returns can be less reliable.

 

Gold weekly and daily chart:

20230511goldMNci

 

The monthly chart on the left shows a strong rally into the 2020 high but note that the 2075 area provided two distinct tops in 2020 (spinning top Doji) and 2022 (bearish hammer). Also note the smaller bearish hammer in April which failed to retest the 2022 high, and this month’s candle is also in the process of forming an upper wick as prices retreat.

 

A look at the weekly chart on the left shows that bullish momentum has waned as choppy price action ensued, with significant overlap of the weekly ranges these past seven weeks. Furthermore, an elongated bearish hammer formed last week and price action is trading within a tight range, below the 2020 high within last week’s range.

 

There’s clearly some nervousness at these highs. And it likely spells trouble that a record high was achieved last week during low-liquidity trade whist oil prices slumped to a 17-month low before both markets promptly reversed their moves. That is certainly not a ‘happy high’ for gold which suggests there are underlying concerns and investors are quick to over-react. And likely not helping is that returns in May are less stable than other months, according to its seasonal pattern of the past 30 years.

 

 

Gold 30-year seasonal chart:

20230511seasonalsCI

 

  • Average returns for gold in May over the past 30 years I just 0.03%
  • Gold has closed lower in May 51.7% of the time over the past 30 years
  • Average positive returns were 3.5% whilst negative returns were -3.2% over this period in May
  • The average return over the past 10 years in May is -0.7%, whilst is has risen 1.6% on average over the past 5
  • Overall, the relationship between average returns in May and positive expectancy are weak relative to some other months

 

 

Is Gold ready to rise to new highs on the US bank crisis or debt ceiling issues?

 

Should the banking crisis remain in the rear-view mirror, gold traders can focus on traditional economic data to decipher Fed policy. But gold is likely to attract further safe-haven flows if new banks begin crumble. Yet whilst gold can act as a safe-haven in times of uncertainty, it’s not necessarily the case during a full blown crisis as investors head for the exit and switch to cash. A tell-tale sign of true risk-off is to see yields spike whilst equity markets crash with gold. And if we’re to see a credit crunch and a financial meltdown similar to 2008, gold could fall with everything else. Initially, at least initially.

 

The debt ceiling debacle seems to have thrown a floor under gold prices. But that’s not to say it may sell off sharply should the ceiling be raised whilst the Fed are in pause mode and investors are on the hunt for weak US data. 

 

Ultimately, we suggest traders remain nimble around these highs and not take for granted that a new record high will lead to a sustained rally northwards. We’ve seen some really fickle price action up to and beyond $2050 over the past week, and that tells me gold is not quite ready for the big break. Whilst gold remains supported overall, it doesn’t look overlay happy at these highs and investors seem quick to book profits with any break above $2050 for now.

 

 

Gold daily chart:

20230511goldCI

2050 is clearly an important level for traders, given the false break above it (and the 2020 high) resulted in a quick reversal below it with a bearish hammer on the daily chart. The level has since provided resistance with a spinning top Doji and volatility remains low, so we prefer to fade into moves below $2050 unless a macro-driven event justifies a break above it.

 

 

Gold 5-minute chart:

20230511gold15ci

  

Prices have drifted higher from 2,000 with lower volumes to the bearish move which preceded it, suggesting the rise is a retracement. Resistance has been found around 2035, which is the VPOC (volume point of control) of the selloff from yesterday’s high. We prefer to fade into minor rallies up to or around 2035, with a break above 2040 invalidating the near-term bearish bias.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Metals

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.