GBP/USD at YTD lows as US dollar hits 16-month highs

The market is now pricing in the potential for three or more interest rate increases from the Fed by the end of next year!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 25, 2021 4:30 AM
Congress building
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As its name implies, the US Thanksgiving holiday is all about expressing gratitude for the good things in life, and despite (or perhaps because of) 30-year highs in inflation readings, US dollar bulls have plenty to be thankful for this year. After all, looking at the US dollar index, a weighted basket that seeks to measure the performance of the world’s reserve currency against its biggest rivals, the greenback is at its highest level in 16 months!

Fundamentally speaking, this move has been driven by traders pulling forward their expectations for monetary policy “normalization” from the Federal Reserve. While the central bank already announced its tapering plans and most view that as a precursor to the central bank raising rates, the generally strong data that we’ve seen out of the US in the weeks since the last Fed meeting have some traders speculating that Jerome Powell and company could accelerate the tapering process; indeed, this view is increasingly infiltrating even the Fed itself, with Fed members Bostic, Bullard, Clarida, and Waller all seemingly warming to a more aggressive taper.

The hope for dollar bulls is that a more aggressive taper could open the door to an earlier “liftoff” in interest rates. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in an 80% chance of at least one hike by the Fed meeting in mid-June 2022, and market is now pricing in the potential for three or more interest rate increases by the end of next year:

cmefedwatch11242021

Source: CME FedWatch

GBP/USD technical analysis

As we noted above, the buck is rising against all of its major rivals so far today, but one of the more interesting pairs is GBP/USD. Cable has been falling within a broader bearish channel for more than six months, with an accelerated bearish channel forming over the last month in particular. As of writing, GBP/USD is hitting a fresh year-to-date low in the lower-1.3300s, but there’s little in the way of meaningful support until the lower 1.3200s, where the lows from Q4 2020 converge with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire post-COVID rally near 1.3200.

cigbpusd11242021

Source: StoneX, TradingView

While continued weakness is the path of least resistance for GBP/USD, there’s at least a chance of a bounce heading into the US holiday to close the week, with the divergence in the 14-day RSI indicator suggesting that selling pressure may be waning. Regardless, traders are likely to look for selling opportunities on any short-term bounces as long as GBP/USD is below resistance in the mid-1.3400s.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP USD Fed

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.