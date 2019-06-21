﻿

FX Handover EUR Outpaces on PMI beat

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2019 6:06 PM
  • EUR was the strongest after the latest manufacturing and services PMIs from the Eurozone topped estimates, with French PMIs particularly stronger compared to forecasts.
  • AUD and NZD were among the weakest with the latter easing back more sharply ahead of the RBNZ next week.
  • Investors are looking ahead to Canadian retail sales and a handful of US  macro pointers in the US, although the focus is slowly turning to the upcoming G20 meetings in Japan towards the end of next week after this week’s central bank bonanza.


