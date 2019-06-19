FX Handover Canadian CPI boots CAD ahead of FOMC

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 19, 2019 6:54 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Yesterday 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:55 PM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Yesterday 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:40 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        Research
        USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2023 11:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.