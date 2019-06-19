FX Handover Canadian CPI boots CAD ahead of FOMC

- GBP has been the strongest so far on the day ahead of the BoE rate decision tomorrow after a slight beat in UK core CPI and as Boris Johnson softened his tone towards Brexit
- CAD higher after Canadian Median CPI rose to 2.1% from 1.9% year-over-year. The headline CPI month-over-month figure printed 0.4% vs. +0.1% eyed.
- Other commodity dollars lower as equities pause for breather and in holding pattern as investors await the Fed rate decision. With the markets discounting a (slight) chance of a rate cut, we could see a knee-jerk minor bounce in the buck and dip in stocks if the Fed stands pat.
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Yesterday 02:06 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Yesterday 11:00 AM
July 18, 2023 11:07 PM