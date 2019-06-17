FX Handover Calm before the storm

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2019 6:18 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Ahead of the US open, risk assets have come off their best levels with US index futures turning flat and crude oil lower.
  • In FX, all the pairs we track in this report have remained within their respective Average True Range (ATR) percentiles, suggesting it has been a quiet day – as we had envisaged in our week ahead outlook, before volatility picks up later in the week with a plethora of central bank meetings to come.
  • For what it is worth, the euro has outperformed especially against the likes of the AUD, NZD and JPY
  • There are no important North American data due for release today
