﻿

FX Handover Bitcoin Goes Bonkers

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 27, 2019 2:04 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FX Handover: Bitcoin Goes Bonkers

  • It was a volatile day in the FX market, with the Kiwi ultimately leading the way among the majors after the RBNZ left interest rates unchanged.
  • The yen was the weakest major currency on the day.
  • Bitcoin went parabolic, rallying through $12k and $13k. Prices for the cryptocurrency are now nearing $14k, which would mark the highest price except for X weeks in late 2017.
  • WTI gained 2.5% on the day after the largest drawdown in crude oil inventories in nearly three years.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Yesterday 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Yesterday 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
March 27, 2024 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    crypto_10
    Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 27, 2024 03:44 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Gearing up for a breakout?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 26, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.