FX Handover: Bitcoin Goes Bonkers
- It was a volatile day in the FX market, with the Kiwi ultimately leading the way among the majors after the RBNZ left interest rates unchanged.
- The yen was the weakest major currency on the day.
- Bitcoin went parabolic, rallying through $12k and $13k. Prices for the cryptocurrency are now nearing $14k, which would mark the highest price except for X weeks in late 2017.
- WTI gained 2.5% on the day after the largest drawdown in crude oil inventories in nearly three years.
