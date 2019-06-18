- RBA minutes confirmed they’re more likely to cut, sending AUD/JPY to its lowest level since January’s flash-crash.
- House prices in Australia fell -7.4% YoY.
- The British pound was offered on news that Philip Hammond is prepared to resign over Theresa May’s spending plans. Cable touched a fresh multi-month low.
- Trump says immigration agency will ‘begin the process of removing millions’ of undocumented immigrants next week, just after confirming he wants to send 1,000 troops to the Middle East.
- Japan and US are ‘likely’ to meet at the G20, according to Japan’s finance minister Aso.
- Westpac’s measure of Australian consumer sentiment ticked lower to 103.5 for Q2 – on par with Q3 2018, which itself was a 5-year low.
- Indices traded cautiously higher in hopes of a dovish Fed meeting tomorrow although, overall, volatility remains subdued.
- JPY and CHF are the strongest majors, AUD and GBP are the weakest.
