FX Handover A Quiet Start To A Busy Week

Recent analysis:
- It's been a quiet session to start the week, with lack of news seeing tight ranges across FX markets. NZD and EUR are currently the strongest majors, CHF and JPY are the weakest.
- GBP/USD is stick near Friday’s lows after plummeting during its most bearish session in 2.5 months on Friday. USD/CHF edged it was to a 2-week high as it toys with parity. AUD/USD is also stuck near its lows ahead of tomorrow’s RBA minutes.
- The Hang Seng index hit a 4-day high and led gains across Asia, after weekend protests resulted in an apology from the city leader and suspension of the extradition bill. However, calls for her resignation remain. US futures have opened higher.
