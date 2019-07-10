FX Brief Powell Pops Dollar Bulls Balloon

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 11, 2019 1:45 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FX Brief: Powell Pops Dollar Bulls’ Balloon

  • Fed Chairman Powell struck a dovish note in his semi-annual testimony to Congress, citing the risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent and that uncertainties continue to dim the Fed’s outlook. Separately, the minutes from the June FOMC minutes confirmed his message, noting that “many” officials saw risks weighted to the downside and a stronger case for cutting interest rates.
  • The US dollar was the weakest major currency as a result, with some traders pricing in the potential for a 50bps “double” rate cut at the end of the month.
  • The Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged at 1.75% with a slightly dovish tilt, but a 4%+ surge in crude oil (the best day in three weeks) on the back of a big inventory drawdown and concerns about storms in the Gulf of Mexico kept the loonie’s performance in the middle of the major currencies.
  • The kiwi was the strongest major currency on the day.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast unlikely to be altered by French elections
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rise as inflation cools in line with forecasts
June 28, 2024 01:50 PM
Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
June 28, 2024 12:19 PM
Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections
June 28, 2024 12:00 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
June 28, 2024 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
June 28, 2024 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY forecast unlikely to be altered by French elections
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 28, 2024 12:19 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 27, 2024 11:48 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2024 10:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.