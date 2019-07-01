FX Brief: Oil’s OPEC-Driven Rally Fades, RBA on Tap
- The US dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, helped along by a US-China trade war “truce” and better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI figures. Safe haven demand amid the ongoing protests in Hong Kong also played a role in boosting the buck today.
- The Swiss franc was the weakest major currency today, falling by more than 1% against the greenback.
- Oil (WTI) hit a five-week high above $60 on news of a nine-month extension to output cuts before fading to close near $59, up just 1% on the day.
- AUD/JPY may be seeing bullish exhaustion ahead of the RBA meeting in tomorrow’s Asian session, where most analysts are expecting an interest rate cut.
