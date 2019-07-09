FX Brief Cable Closes at 2 Year Low Under 12500
- GBP/USD is on track to close at its lowest level in over two years after a run of weak UK and strong US data.
- The Swiss franc was the strongest major currency today and the Aussie was the weakest.
- USD/MXN rallied to a 1-month high near 19.40 after Mexico’s Finance Minister unexpectedly resigned.
- All eyes are turning toward Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony to Congress, which kicks off during tomorrow morning’s US session; the minutes from the most recent FOMC meeting will be released that afternoon.
