FTSE exporters slide as pound rallies

The FTSE’s rally to a 6-month high yesterday came to an abrupt end this morning as the pound gained nearly 0.5% against the dollar and started to weigh down export-orientated stocks.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 3, 2019 5:09 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE’s rally to a 6-month high yesterday came to an abrupt end this morning as the pound gained nearly 0.5% against the dollar and started to weigh down export-orientated stocks.

The breather comes as the PM has reached out to the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in an effort to cobble together a deal that would be broadly acceptable to the majority of both parties. Her reasoning is that by involving Labour there is a good chance of closing the gap and securing the votes she still needs to clinch a withdrawal agreement. The possibility of a softer Brexit also boosted the euro and sterling traded lower against the common currency.

US-China trade progress boosts Asian stocks

The US and Chinese trade negotiators have reportedly managed to resolve some of their most contentious issues and are close to reaching a resolution to the months-long trade talks. Although the details of the agreement have yet to be made public Asian stock markets rallied across the board with the Shanghai and Hong Kong indexes leading the way.

UK service sector contracts

The UK services sector continues to suffer from the uncertainty over Brexit and the contraction is now visible in data showing it has shrunk for the first time in nearly three years. The deterioration in the services sector could push the UK economy into a decline which would force the Bank of England to rethink it rate strategy at its next meeting.
Related tags: Sterling UK 100 Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.