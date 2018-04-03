FTSE Closes Lower but Gradually Recovers From Initial Plunge

The FTSE 100 gradually recovered after its initial plunge on the first day of trading after Easter but still finished trading in the red, down 0.42% on the day.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 3, 2018 9:52 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 gradually recovered after its initial plunge on the first day of trading after Easter but still finished trading in the red, down 0.42% on the day.

UK Manufacturing PMI beats forecasts

Better-than-expected UK manufacturing figures propped up the overall market and helped the pound which traded above key levels. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose in March to 55.1, slightly higher than the forecast 54.7. The equivalent services PMI index on Thursday should shed more light on the state of the UK economy as the services industry make up some 80% of the UK’s GDP. Markets will also closely watch the Eurozone unemployment rate and flash inflation estimates due out on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered slightly during the course of Tuesday but US markets remain fragile after the S&P fell below its 200-day moving average on Monday and Nasdaq lost all of the gains made since the beginning of the year.

Sky rises 2% on Walt Disney Sky News bid

Broadcasting giant Sky was the biggest riser of the day, trading up by over 2% after Walt Disney offered to buy Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News. Sky News’ parent Sky is in the midst of an £11.7 billion takeover by 21st Century Fox.

Disney has already agreed to buy the entertainment assets of Fox group including Sky but the bid Tuesday jumps over that to directly bid for the news channel Sky News. The UK Competition and Markets Authority is likely to block the Sky-21st Century Fox deal because it would concentrate Murdoch’s influence over the cable news channel in the UK but it is expected to look more favourably on Disney’s bid.

Rio Tinto higher on Australia coal mine decision

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto spiked up by 1.5% during the day’s trading but eventually closed at a more modest 0.55% higher in a delayed reaction to last week’s news that it has disposed of its last remaining coal mine in Australia. Rio’s stake in the Kestral mine was sold for a total of $4.15bn, or significantly more than analysts had forecast, to private equity managers EMR Capital and Indonesian group Adaro Energy. Coal is increasingly less liked by investors, particularly of a younger generation, because of its lack of green credentials.

Mediclinic and GKN among the top fallers of the day

Mediclinic International dropped 3.3% as investors took profits following a steep 5.5% increase at the end of March. Shares in the London and Johannesburg listed company rallied last Thursday after the company appointed Ronnie van der Merve as a new chief executive designate. Van der Merve, who is due to start in his new role in June, is a company veteran and has been with the firm since 1999.

UK engineering giant and government contractor GKN traded down 2.76% Tuesday after Melrose Industries emerged as the victor in its hostile takeover battle with the FTSE 100 group. Melrose investors now hold 52.43% of voting rights in the FTSE 100 group, forcing it to accept the specialist’s hostile bid.


Related tags: Rio Tinto UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Rio Tinto articles

Quarry and various stones
What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
By:
Patrick Foot
July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
    Rio Tinto, bullish for 2020?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 30, 2019 08:15 AM
      Market Brief: Tariff Man strikes again
      By:
      Global author
      Global author
      December 2, 2019 09:51 AM
        Anglo shares poised to keep outpacing FTSE rivals
        By:
        Global author
        November 28, 2019 11:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.