FTSE 100 opens flat as profit taking and Wall Street gains cancel each other out

The FTSE opened up 0.03% at 5,642.08 as some early profit taking, particularly on mining companies, dampened the boost from a strong closure on Wall Street.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 22, 2018 2:16 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE opened up 0.03% at 5,642.08 as some early profit taking, particularly on mining companies, dampened the boost from a strong closure on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrials Average closed 298 points higher at 25,013 after the US and China found a middle ground on their trade issues. In Asia, the Nikkei closed down 0.18%, weighed by a stronger dollar and higher oil prices, the Hang Seng was up 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite was almost unchanged at -0.05%.

The pound traded up 0.22% against the dollar at $1.3455 ahead of the first of this week’s UK economic data, public sector finances at 9.30am. The key event for the pound today will be the testimony of the Bank of England governor Mark Carney to the House of Commons’ Treasury Select Committee about the UK’s inflation levels in May.

Mining companies lead the FTSE 100 fallers with gold and diamond miner Anglo American down 1.44%, Rio Tinto down 1.17%, and Chilean copper producer Antofagasta down 1.28%. Anglo American stocks declined despite the fact that the company reported a nearly 5% increase in the value of its De Beers rough diamond sales to $550m. The interest in diamond jewellery has been especially strong from American buyers.

High street stalwart Marks & Spencer could be in the position to lose its place in the FTSE 100 in the index’s quarterly reshuffle in a few days’ time. The company’s full earnings report is scheduled for Wednesday and is expected to show a 7% decline in pre-tax profits and a 1% increase in revenue, with sales in both the company’s core businesses, food and clothing, expected to show a decline.

Halford’s shares were heavily hit when the company reported a 6% drop in its full year pretax profit to £71.6 million caused by currency effects, a lack of price rises and an increase in investments. Shares in the car and bicycle part retailer fell 11.7% to 342.60.


Related tags: Rio Tinto UK 100 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Rio Tinto articles

Quarry and various stones
What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
By:
Patrick Foot
July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
    Rio Tinto, bullish for 2020?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 30, 2019 08:15 AM
      Market Brief: Tariff Man strikes again
      By:
      Global author
      Global author
      December 2, 2019 09:51 AM
        Anglo shares poised to keep outpacing FTSE rivals
        By:
        Global author
        November 28, 2019 11:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.