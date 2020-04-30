France GDP fell 5.8% in first Quarter
This morning, France's INSEE has released first Quarter GDP at -5.8% on year, much worse than the -3.6% expected. March Consumer Spending fell 17.9% on month, vs -5.8% expected. April inflation rose 0.4% on year, vs +0.2% expected. Later today, the European Central Bank will announce its interest rates decision with a deposit facility rate expected unchanged at -0.5%.
From a technical point of view, EUR/USD is pulling back on a declining trend line in place since March and still stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area between 50 and 30. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below Apr. 14 top at 1.0990. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at Apr. 23 low at 1.0725 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.
From a technical point of view, EUR/USD is pulling back on a declining trend line in place since March and still stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area between 50 and 30. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below Apr. 14 top at 1.0990. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at Apr. 23 low at 1.0725 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 01:39 PM
Yesterday 01:29 PM
Yesterday 12:16 PM
Yesterday 08:17 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
January 18, 2024 04:46 AM