AUD/USD weekly outlook:

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 6:00 AM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20240519audcalendar

 

Key themes and events for AUD/USD this week:

There is little in the way of domestic data. At least in terms of anything that may be a market mover. The RBA minutes released on Tuesday are not likely to reveal much we don’t already know; the RBA may hike again if inflation were to turn higher, but for now that seems like an outside chance and rates are likely to remain at 4.35% for the rest of the year.

 

However, with bets now on that the Fed may actually cut rates at least once this year thanks to softer CPI and NFP data (among others) and lower wages data for Australia, money markets are now trying to price in a cut this year form the RBA. Even if it remains an outside chance.

 

Whilst not directly linked, CPI reports from the UK and Canada may warrant a look to see if they soften at a rate that excites markets into pricing in global cuts. If consumer prices are easing overseas, it build a case that domestic prices can fall faster in the future too.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

The RBNZ are likely to keep monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday. And there is little chance of them switching to an easing bias in their communications. However, they will update their quarterly forecasts so we’ll keep an eye out for any downward revisions (if any) to their inflation numbers and OCR outlook.

Flash PMIs for Australia might provide an inside look at inflation pressures and underlying trends for potential growth an employment, but this is rarely much of a market mover for AUD/USD. However, sentiment from Australian and Japan’s PMIs can sometimes provide a lead on what to expect for the PMI reports across the UK, Europe and US released later that day.

 

We do have a host of Fed members scheduled to speak throughout the week, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself kicking things off at 05:30 on Monday. Yet looking through the titles and events of many of these speeches suggests monetary policy might not be discussed. And the FOMC minutes released in the early hours of Thursday have likely been superseded by softer NFP and CPI figures from the US.

 

US data is likely to have the final say where AUD/USD closes as we head into the weekend, particularly inflation expectations from the Michigan University consumer sentiment report. 1 and 5-year CPI expectations unexpectedly rose in the preliminary report, but if they are revised lower if may provide some weakness to the US dollar and support AUD/USD.

 

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

20240519cotAUD

  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures rose for the first week in four among asset managers and large speculators
  • Australia’s combination of softer wages and higher unemployment data last week may have seen net-short exposure rise further since Tuesday, although AUD/USD is stronger on the back of a weaker USD (on bets of Fed cuts).
  • Ultimately, the ability for AUD/USD to continue climbing is likely down to the US dollar.
  • And as the US dollar index is trying to rally from a key bullish trendline / 104 handle, we have a clear line in the sand between for USD sentiment (a break below 104 assumes another leg higher for AUD/USD)

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

The daily chart (left) shows that prices are meandering around the Q open, and for now AUD/USD seems hesitant to close above 67c. Even if the US dollar falls next week, take note of trend resistance near the upper 1-week implied volatility level around 0.6750, which could be the next major resistance level for bulls to monitor.

 

However, the 1-hour chart (right) shows an established uptrend with the 20/50/100 EMAs in a healthy bullish sequence. What bulls would like to see early in the week is a pullback towards the 0.6650 area, which may spur about bout of buying with a more attractive reward to risk for a potential move to the bearish trendline ~0.6750.

 

Should the US dollar regain its footing, a break below 0.6630 suggests a deeper retracement is underway for AUD/USD.

20240519audusd

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
Today 02:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
May 17, 2024 02:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.