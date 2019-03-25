Featured Trade GBPJPY at risk of minor bearish breakdown

Impending potential minor bearish breakdown in GBP/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 25, 2019 4:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY (25 Mar)

Key elements

  • The 1, 710 pips rally seen in the GBP/JPY cross pair from the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 131.75 has retreated from its key medium-term range resistance at 149.30. The recent bearish reaction seen on 14 Mar 2019 is the 5th attempt to challenge the 149.30 range resistance in place since 16 Jul 2018 (see daily chart).
  • Last Fri, 22 Mar 2019 price action of the cross pair has staged a breakdown below the ascending trendline support in place since the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash swing low area.
  • From last Fri, 22 Mar low of 144.12 to today, 25 Mar Asian session, it has started to consolidate within a minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has staged a breakdown below its corresponding support at the 50 level after a bearish divergence signal seen in the overbought region. In addition, the shorter-term 1-hour RSI oscillator remains bearish below its descending resistance at the 53 level. These observations suggest that the medium-term upside momentum of price action in place since 03 Jan 2019 has started to wane.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 145.85 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former ascending trendline support from 03 Jan 2019 flash crash swing low and the top of the “Symmetrical Triangle”.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 143.00/142.75 which is defined by a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster and the minor congestion area of 18/19 Mar 2019.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 145.30

Pivot (key resistance): 145.85

Supports: 144.55 & 143.00/142.75

Next resistance: 147.50

Conclusion

If the 145.85 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 144.55 is likely to reinforce a minor bearish breakdown from its “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration for a further potential slide to target the next the next near-term support at 143.00/142.75.

On the other hand, a clearance above 145.85 invalidates the bearish scenario for a push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 147.50 (former minor swing low areas of 14/18 Mar 2019 & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 14 Mar 2019 high to 22 Mar 2019 low).

 

 

Related tags: Forex Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.