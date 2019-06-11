Featured Trade GBPJPY at risk of bearish breakdown from minor range

Watch the GBP/JPY "bearish flag" support at 137.45

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2019 12:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY (Tues 11 Jun)



click to enlarge charts

Key elements

  • Since its 31 May 2019 low of 136.60, the GBP/JPY cross pair has been evolving in a minor “bearish flag” ascending range configuration within a medium-term descending channel in place since 03 May 2019 high of 146.50.
  • Short-term momentum has turned negative as the hourly RSI oscillator has shaped a prior bearish divergence signal at its overbought region and staged a break below a significant corresponding support (similar parallel support with the “bearish flag” support).
  • Key short-term resistance stands at 138.90 which is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.
  • The key support to watch will at 135.80; the major swing low areas of 17 Apr 2017 and 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 138.90

Supports: 137.45 & 135.80

Next resistance: 141.40

Conclusion

If the 138.90 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 137.45 is likely to see a further potential drop for the GBP/JPY to test its major support at 135.80.

On the other hand, an hourly close above 137.45 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the medium-term resistance at 141.40 (former swing low areas of 07/15 Feb 2019 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 03 May 2019 high to 03 Jun 2019 low).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:28 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:00 AM
      japan_08
      Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 23, 2024 11:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.