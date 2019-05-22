Featured Trade EURCAD potential bearish breakdown from 7month support

EUR/CAD downside momentum remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2019 3:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/CAD (Wed, 22 May)



click to enlarge charts

Key elements

  • Since hitting a high of 1.5181 on 09 May 2019, the EUR/CAD cross pair has evolved into minor downtrend phase and broke below a medium-term/1-month ascending range support from 02 Apr 2019 low on 20 May 2019.
  • Right now, it is testing a major/7-month ascending range trendline in place since 03 Oct 2018 swing low now acting as a support at 1.4945.
  • Momentum remains negative as the daily RSI oscillator has not flashed any bullish divergence signal and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level at 22. In addition, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator remains below a corresponding resistance at the 55 level.
  • The key short-term resistance to watch stands at 1.5000 which is defined by the pull-back of the former ascending range support from 02 Apr 2019 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the entire down move from 09 May 2019 high to 21 May 2019 low.
  • The next significant near-term supports rest at 1.4900 and 1.4870 (1.236 Fibonacci expansion from 09 May 2019 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1.4970

Pivot (key resistance): 1.5000

Support: 1.4945, 1.4900 & 1.4870

Next resistances: 1.5100 & 1.5150

Conclusion

If the 1.5000 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 1.4945 is likely to trigger a bearish breakdown from its 7-month ascending range support for a further potential downleg to target 1.4900 and 1.4870 next.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.5000 negates the bearish tone for squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.5100 and even 1.5150 (the range top in place since 16 Apr 2019).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.