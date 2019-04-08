Short-term technical outlook on EUR/AUD (Mon 08 Apr)

Key elements

The EUR/AUD cross pair has managed to stage a rebound of 170 pips from a medium-term sideways range support in place since 01 Feb 2019.

The key short-term support rests at 1.5765 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 08 Apr and the minor ascending trendline from 02 Apr 2019 low

Both daily and hourly RSI oscillators (momentum indicators) remains in positive configurations above their respective corresponding supports.

The next intermediate resistances stand at 1.5900 (minor congestion area of 12/27 Mar 2019) and 1.5965 (23/25 Mar 2019 minor swing high of area & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1.5810

Pivot (key support): 1.5765

Resistances: 1.5900 & 1.5965

Next support: 1.5715

Conclusion

If the 1.5765 key short-term pivotal support holds, the EUR/AUD may see a further push up to target 1.5900 and above it sees 1.5965 next.

However, failure to hold at 1.5765 negates the short-term bullish tone for a further slide to retest the medium-term range support at 1.5715.