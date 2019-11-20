Looking ahead minutes from the ECB meeting will be eyed closely amid growing unease within the central bank over unlimited quantitative easing. Should the discussions show an increasing resistance to the ongoing easing programme, the euro could receive a boost. Then it will be up to Christine Lagarde to pull governments on-board for a boost in fiscal stimulus.

Levels to watch:

The pair has failed to hold onto to the uptrend which started early October. In failing, the pair has broken through 100 & 50 sma on 4 hr chart, a bearish sign although the 200 sma remains intact.

Immediate support can be seen at $1.1055, prior to $1.1045 and $1.1015. On the upside resistance is seen at $1.1090, $1.1110 before $1.1130.



